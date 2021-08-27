Advertisement

FAMU moving COVID-19 testing site from Bragg Stadium as football season nears

FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines
FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it is moving its COVID-19 testing site away from Bragg Memorial Stadium since football season is around the corner.

The new testing site at 2507 Wahnish Way will open at 8 a.m. Monday, FAMU says. The site at Bragg Stadium will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the move.

The new location is the large field across from the FAMU Police Department, located on Wahnish Way, the press release says. The site is just north of FAMU Developmental Research School’s campus. Like the Bragg site, there will be signs on the street and designated entry and exit areas for testing at the new site.

Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum says mobile units and tents will be in place in time for the opening.

FAMU opened its Bragg testing site on April 25, 2020, and has conducted 441,758 tests. The release says of the 2,109 rapid tests performed on Thursday, August 26, 9.82 percent of them were positive. Tests are free and no physician referral is required.

The first home football game for the Rattlers will be against Fort Valley State on Sept. 11, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Gary Michael Hilton, who was...
Serial killer Gary Michael Hilton’s death sentence upheld

Latest News

Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
Taylor County hospital grapples with COVID surge
‘Unlike anything we’ve ever seen’: Hospital workers in Taylor County overwhelmed by 30% positivity rate
Cairo Football
Cairo, Brooks County game canceled due to COVID-19
‘The largest surge our community has faced’: Major hospitals across the Big Bend and South Georgia battling COVID surge