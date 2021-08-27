FAMU moving COVID-19 testing site from Bragg Stadium as football season nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it is moving its COVID-19 testing site away from Bragg Memorial Stadium since football season is around the corner.

The new testing site at 2507 Wahnish Way will open at 8 a.m. Monday, FAMU says. The site at Bragg Stadium will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the move.

The new location is the large field across from the FAMU Police Department, located on Wahnish Way, the press release says. The site is just north of FAMU Developmental Research School’s campus. Like the Bragg site, there will be signs on the street and designated entry and exit areas for testing at the new site.

Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum says mobile units and tents will be in place in time for the opening.

FAMU opened its Bragg testing site on April 25, 2020, and has conducted 441,758 tests. The release says of the 2,109 rapid tests performed on Thursday, August 26, 9.82 percent of them were positive. Tests are free and no physician referral is required.

The first home football game for the Rattlers will be against Fort Valley State on Sept. 11, 2021.

