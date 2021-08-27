FCSAA names Rob Chaney as new associate director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rob Chaney, Tallahassee Community College’s athletic director, has been named the associate director of the Florida College System Activities Association, according to a press release.

FCSAA Executive Director Kelly Warren made the announcement about the hire on Thursday.

“With the addition of Rob Chaney to the FCSAA staff, we are expanding the Association staff structure to allow us to address the tremendous growth we’ve experienced over the past ten years, particularly in the athletics division,” Warren said. “Chaney’s experience in both athletics and communications will serve us well as we continue to expand and serve our students moving forward. I’m excited about the future of the FCSAA with Rob Chaney joining our team.”

Chaney first started out at TCC’s athletics department as a volunteer in 1998. Shortly after, he was hired as a communications specialist, focusing on sports information duties. The release says he juggled that role and athletic director duties from Jan. 2009 to 2013, then focused on AD duties after that.

“Over the past 23 years, including the last 13 as athletics director, I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside tremendous coaches and support staff who have accomplished some amazing things while investing in the lives of hundreds of student-athletes,” said Chaney. “It has been a privilege to serve Tallahassee Community College, and I have an endless number of wonderful memories to carry forward.”

FCSAA says Chaney will serve as athletics commissioner for the state’s two-year colleges and represent Region 8 on the NJCAA’s Board of Regents. He will begin his new role with FCSAA on Oct. 1.

