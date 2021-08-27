Lafayette County seeing flooded neighborhoods and damaged roads as a wet summer continues

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The southeastern Big Bend has dealt with heavy rainfall for the last several weeks leading to flooded roads and property.

Three weeks after what has been a wet summer in Lafayette County, County Road 534 was completely washed out by flood waters, leaving behind the eroded highway behind me. This, just one more example of why driving over flooded roads can be a treacherous risk.

Margarite Jackson has lived in Mayo her entire life. She’s dealt with flooding at her house several times.

But, after witnessing the water levels rise for the last several weeks, she’s worried about her niece living next door.

“She get’s the worst of the water because you see when it get’s so full, you can see it backing up in there right now, it’s going back to her house. It’s getting up under the bottom, going out the back, the bottom of her floor, you can feel the water,” Jackson described.

Across the street, Bessie Massey has lived in the neighborhood for a long time. This is the worst she’s ever seen the flooding.

The rising waters, causing her house to sink.

“Well my house has sunk my son was telling me it came apart about two inches and it had to do with the water settling around my house,” Massey explained.

Lafayette County officials closely monitored the situation this past month.

“On the 11th, the water was coming in here at such a high rate that it eroded the road. We had after that some continued rain, we had the Steinhatchee river flooding. With Tropical Storm Fred we had a little more rain that increased the flooding,” Jason Long, the assistant emergency management director with Lafayette County, remembered.

Now, the floods leaving its mark.

Thankfully, waters have begun to recede overall across the county. But, with more rainfall in the forecast, it’s important for residents to stay vigilant.

Lafayette County Emergency Managers are asking residents to report any flood damages inside county jurisdiction to emergency management at 386-294-1950.

