Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: August 27, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 26, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Gary Michael Hilton, who was...
Serial killer Gary Michael Hilton’s death sentence upheld
Bainbridge Public Safety says Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland died in a crash on...
Colquitt Police Chief killed in crash

Latest News

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children
Leon County Booking Report: August 26, 2021
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve