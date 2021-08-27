Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits Robert F. Munroe

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The inaugural Morning Pep Rally on The Good Morning Show featured the Bobcats from Robert F. Munroe Day School. The Bobcats are set to faceoff against FAMU DRS on the gridiron at 7 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Monday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s first-ever Morning Pep Rally.

