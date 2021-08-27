Pumpkin Spice Granola with Chef Kirk

INGREDIENTS

3 ¾ c. old-fashioned rolled oats

2/3 c. unsweetened coconut

2/3 c. walnuts or pecans, chopped

¼ c. dry, uncooked quinoa

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice*(see below for recipe)

1/8 tsp. salt

2 large egg whites

½ c. pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1/3 c. honey

¼ c. coconut oil, melted (can substitute vegetable oil)

3 Tbsp. packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2/3 c. dried cranberries

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two large baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, stir the oats, coconut, nuts, quinoa, pumpkin pie spice, and salt together until combined.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites for about 1 minute until foamy. Whisk in the pumpkin puree, honey, melted coconut oil, brown sugar, and vanilla until smooth and combined. Pour over dry ingredients and mix until everything is moistened.

4. Spread onto the two prepared baking sheets and bake each batch for 40 minutes, making sure to stir the granola every 10-15 minutes to prevent burning.

5. Allow granola to cool for 20 minutes on the baking sheets. This will help it get crunchier. Pour into a large bowl and add the dried cranberries.

6. Granola will keep for about 2 weeks stored in an airtight container at room temperature. Granola will begin to soften from the pumpkin puree.

PUMPKIN PIE SPICE

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground allspice

1 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

METHOD

1. Measure out ingredients in order listed into a small bowl. Whisk together to combine.

2. Pour into an airtight container. Will keep up to 1 year at room temperature.

