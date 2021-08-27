Advertisement

Thomas County deputies looking for man who exposed himself to young girl

The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who...
The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl.

Captain Tim Watkins said it happened on August 12 off of Ga Hwy 3 and Hwy 188. The girl’s parents reported that she had been walking in the area when a man in a silver Toyota stopped and offered her a ride out of the rain.

Officials commended the girl for declining the man’s offer. However, Capt. Watkins said the man circled bac around and offered a ride a second time, this time exposing himself inside the car.

“This is the first time we’ve had that reported, so that’s why we’re trying so hard to locate that car to stop this guy from doing it to other victims,” said Watkins.

The individual is described as a white male, possibly middle aged, full beard with a bald head.

Anyone with information on the car is asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Latest News

Children's Home Society partners with community to hold hair drive for young girls.
Hair care donations to benefit young girls
Lafayette County seeing flooded neighborhoods and damaged roads as a wet summer continues
Lafayette County seeing flooded neighborhoods and damaged roads as a wet summer continues
Hospital workers in Taylor County overwhelmed by 30% positivity rate
Lafayette County
Lafayette County seeing flooded neighborhoods and damaged roads as a wet summer continues