‘Unlike anything we’ve ever seen’: Hospital workers in Taylor County overwhelmed by 30% positivity rate

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A rural hospital in Taylor County is facing such intense staff shortages that its CEO has stepped in to work in the COVID unit.

The county is experiencing a high rate of community transmission, with a nearly 30% positivity rate, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

Approximately 40% of Taylor County is vaccinated, and almost all of the hospital’s COVID patients are unvaccinated.

“This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen here at doctors Memorial Hospital and quite frankly, unlike anything I’ve seen in my entire career,” VP of Operations Sara Grambling said. “Our staff has been wonderful. They’ve stepped up and are working hours that are just Herculean.”

The daughter of a COVID patient, who was visiting him outside his window in the ICU, said when her father came down with the virus, this hospital in Perry was the only place they could find with an open bed.

“Every day that he’s been here, we’ve come,” Krista Fletcher said. “We’ve stood in front of the window, we’ve called him, we’ve said, ‘You’ve got so much to fight for. You have to live.’”

Every day for the last 16 days, Fletcher and her family have driven an hour to Perry to visit their father.

“We told him from the very beginning, ‘As long as you’re here, as long as there’s a window, it doesn’t matter how far we have to drive, we will be come, we will stand, because we’re fighting with you,’” Fletcher said. “This is not a battle that he’s in alone.”

Doctors’ Memorial Hospital has been overwhelmed with COVID patients. Some staff members are working 60 hour weeks to treat an influx of COVID patients.

“I’m pretty tired,” CEO Chris Schmidt said. “I’m not gonna lie.”

Schmidt is now working alongside staff in the COVID unit. He says they’re seeing three to four new patients each day.

“This is a small community,” Schmidt said. “People know people. And our staff have cared for folks that have been their friends, their family, their teachers. So it does hit hard.”

He says nine patients have died from the virus in this most recent surge.

“I can’t help but feel sad,” ER Medical Director Jeffery Davenport said,” In regards to what we’ve been experiencing here in the ER, people are coming in and getting very sick, and unfortunately, we’ve had deaths.”

Still, the staff is rising to meet this challenge.

They’re encouraged by the fact that the hospital windows allow families to visit their loved ones, even with a pane of glass between them.

“It’s just the best encouragement that you can have,” Andrea Walker, a family member, said. “If you can’t have that touch, to be able to hold his hand, just to be able to see him through that window and talk to him and know that he’s okay and to pray with him and just to tell him to keep fighting.”

