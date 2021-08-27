Advertisement

‘We should not have been there as long as we were’: Local veterans react to recent attacks in Afghanistan

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday’s news in Afghanistan has had an impact locally as veterans are reacting to the latest from Kabul.

Several veterans following the Afghanistan withdrawal have said they’ve been devastated by what they’ve seen, but Thursday’s Kabul Airport attack has really taken a toll.

“I’m not sure there’s a solution. God has the solution and I’m just waiting on him to act,” said American Legion Post 13 Commander Val Fraley.

Veterans like Fraley said they’re disappointed to see how events have unfolded in Afghanistan and feel some of these disasters could have been avoided. Some vets even mention the longevity of the war in Afghanistan, and question why the U.S. was there for so long.

“We should have never been there as long as we are. Many of the folks were very happy that we were there, especially the women,” said Fraley. “Now it seems like they’ll never know what freedom really is.”

Most veterans said they wish a better plan would have been put into place to evacuate Americans and have even compared the U.S.’s presence in Afghanistan to be similar to the Vietnam War. Fraley said he wishes our leaders could see how things will end are inevitable.

“I wish that those that are in charge of this situation and the ones on the other side would have the foresight to understand that this is going to not be a nice thing,” said Fraley. “No matter how it ends.”

The veterans WCTV spoke to said their prayers go to all the men and women who were lost, and they hope they are the last.

President Biden’s deadline to be completely evacuated from Afghanistan is August 31.

