Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Gary Michael Hilton, who was...
Serial killer Gary Michael Hilton’s death sentence upheld

Latest News

"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the...
Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache