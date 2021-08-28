Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the...
Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in S. Bronough St. stabbing
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Joe Elton Nixon, rejecting claims...
Death sentence stands for man accused of burning woman alive
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children

Latest News

US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US military begins final pullout amid Kabul terror threats
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
Biden speaks during FEMA briefing about Ida
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage