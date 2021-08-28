Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning was a bit gloomy in some locations with only a few isolated showers and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances are back in the forecast for Saturday afternoon with a similar setup and timing compared to Friday. Overall, rain chances will be at 50% with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Hurricane Ida continued to show signs of strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning as deep convection continued to wrap around the center of circulation. Hurricane Hunters also found that the minimum central pressure decreased. Ida is still forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon as a major hurricane. The impacts to the Big Bend and South Georgia will be small compared to locations to the west, but higher surf and rip currents will be an issue. For Sunday, rain chances will be slightly higher (60%) with highs near 90. There is a very low threat for isolated tornadoes in the western viewing area Sunday as rain bands from Ida may sneak into the viewing area and a favorable wind field along with it. Be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App to see the latest radar imagery and receive weather watches and warnings.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday as Ida is forecast to become more of a post-tropical system and interact with a trough of low pressure aloft. The excess moisture and lift will help push rain chances those two days to near 70%. Thanks to better rain chances and cloud coverage, highs will be in the mid 80s in most locations.

Guidance models differ on the weather setup late week with one model drying the viewing area out as a shows a front moving through the area while the other keeps the front well to the north. For now, rain chances are forecast to be lower Thursday (40%) but more so on Friday (20%) as both models hinted at some lower moisture near the surface during the day. Highs will be near 90.

