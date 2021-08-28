Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Corrections has announced the passing of one of its own, Correctional Officer Trainee Whitney Cloud.

Cloud was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution, and she was enrolled in training at the Harry K. Singletary Training Academy at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville. She began work with the department in June of this year.

According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Cloud appears to have been injured “by an accidental discharge during firearms training” on Thursday, August 26th.

DOC reports no other staff were involved in the incident.

Cloud was transported to a nearby hospital where she passed away.

DOC Secretary Mark Inch released a statement about the incident.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” said Inch. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her loved ones and fellow officers during this extremely difficult time.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigative agency on this incident.

