Football Friday Night: August 27, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first week of regular-season action is underway in Florida while Week 2 began in Georgia and the WCTV Sports has all your action.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

  • FAMU DRS at Munroe
  • Thomasville at Thomas County Central
  • Madison County at Valdosta
  • Godby at Florida High
  • Rickards at Bartrum Trail
  • Hamilton County at Maclay
  • Griffin at Lowndes
  • Westlake at Colquitt
  • Trenton at Jefferson County
  • Brookwood at Lafayette
  • Autuaga Academy at Chiles

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

