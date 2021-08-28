Football Friday Night: August 27, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first week of regular-season action is underway in Florida while Week 2 began in Georgia and the WCTV Sports has all your action.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

FAMU DRS at Munroe

Thomasville at Thomas County Central

Madison County at Valdosta

Godby at Florida High

Rickards at Bartrum Trail

Hamilton County at Maclay

Griffin at Lowndes

Westlake at Colquitt

Trenton at Jefferson County

Brookwood at Lafayette

Autuaga Academy at Chiles

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.