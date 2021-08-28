Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday August 28th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! Scattered showers and storms moved through the area this evening. The showers and storms will linger through the region during the first half of the night.

After storms dissipate, tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms from Hurricane Ida’s far outer rain bands are possible Sunday afternoon, especially in the western Big Bend and South Georgia. There is a slight chance for isolated tornadoes associated with the outer rain bands. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect in Franklin County due to Hurricane Ida. Waves of 3 to 8 ft. are possible.

Chances for showers and storms continue next week as moisture lingers through the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the upcoming work week. However, the 90s will return for the second half.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the...
Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in S. Bronough St. stabbing
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Joe Elton Nixon, rejecting claims...
Death sentence stands for man accused of burning woman alive
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children

Latest News

Rain chances stick for Saturday afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 28
Rain chances stick for Saturday afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 28
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 27, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2021