Hannah’s Saturday August 28th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! Scattered showers and storms moved through the area this evening. The showers and storms will linger through the region during the first half of the night.

After storms dissipate, tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms from Hurricane Ida’s far outer rain bands are possible Sunday afternoon, especially in the western Big Bend and South Georgia. There is a slight chance for isolated tornadoes associated with the outer rain bands. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect in Franklin County due to Hurricane Ida. Waves of 3 to 8 ft. are possible.

Chances for showers and storms continue next week as moisture lingers through the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the upcoming work week. However, the 90s will return for the second half.

