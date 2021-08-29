Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ida was inching closer to landfall Sunday morning, and will bring the potential of a few rain bands in the western viewing area along with an isolated threat of tornadoes. Additional shower and thunderstorm development is still likely in the afternoon and early evening with daytime heating being a main driver. The odds of rain, overall, for Sunday is at 60% with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A high threat of rip currents and high surf will be in place in along the Franklin County coastline.

Rain chances will be slightly lower Monday, but as Ida’s remnants move north and northeastward during the work week, it is forecast to get absorbed into a trough of low pressure aloft. With southwesterly flow, this will set the stage for higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s with the cloud coverage and rain.

Models still differ on the days after the trough moves eastward through the Southeast, but drier air may enter the viewing area late week into the weekend. Rain chances are forecast to be lower (20%-30%) with highs closer to 90 and a partly cloudy sky.

