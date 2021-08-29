Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021
Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the...
Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student
Football Friday Night: August 27, 2021
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport