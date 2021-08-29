FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Search teams continue to scour the coast for 45 year-old Chris Butler, after he was last seen scalloping on Thursday.

Saturday evening marks more than 48 hours since Butler was last seen; multiple agencies, volunteers, and loved ones continue to search.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says Butler went missing around 3:30 on Thursday when a storm separated he and his friend from their boat. Only one of them made it to shore.

“We immediately notified FWC that we had another missing scalloper in the water that hadn’t been located and at that point it became a search and rescue mission that has been ongoing ever since,” Jeffrey Yarborugh, the Public Information Office for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said.

Butler’s family says he just recovered from a tough bout of COVID-19; they’re concerned it could have affected his swimming.

“He just went back to work last week and decide to go scalloping on Thursday afternoon but a storm came up, wash the boat out and we’ve been looking for Chris ever since,” Lance Harrison, a family member, said.

Due to the tide and current, the search teams have expanded their surveillance.

“Right now the search is focusing east of the St Mark’s lighthouse here. The other swimmer was located near Stony Bayou, and the search is focusing more towards Steinhatchee in that way,” Yarbrough said.

The family tells WCTV they appreciate the efforts of law enforcement.

“We’ve had a lot of help from FWC, who has been awesome,” Harrison said. ”The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department, the helicopters have been out, it’s been a big effort on everybody. We’ve even had the drone task team.”

They look back fondly on their memories with Butler.

“The good thing has been because of COVID, they were around him, because he wasn’t able to work and they had some good quality family time. And we hope this is not the last time they have as a family,” Harrison said.

Butler was last seen wearing red, white, and blue swim trunks, as well as a mask and a snorkel.

Law enforcement agencies say the search will continue along the coast and as far out as 25 to 30 miles.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.