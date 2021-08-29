Advertisement

Leon County Humane Society holds drive thru pet pantry

The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on...
The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on Saturday.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on Saturday.

The event offered pet parents some much needed assistance during the pandemic with free dog food, cat food, cat litter, and vouchers for low cost spay and neutering.

Organizers say the need for pet food has increased drastically since the onset of COVID-19.

“Offering this food we know is making a big difference in people that we may not have seen before and we’re getting to build a relationship with some people and help teach them about spaying and neutering and just provide them with that comfort of not having to worry about their pet when there is so much else to worry about right now,” said Deidre Hatcher with the Leon County Humane Society.

If you would like to donate to the humane society, become a volunteer, or are interested in adopting/fostering a four legged friend, you can visit the Leon County Humane Society website.

They are also located 413 Timberlane Road and their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021
Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the...
Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student
Football Friday Night: August 27, 2021
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks

Latest News

The non-profit, faith based organization ‘Fountain of Life’ held a grand reopening for their...
‘Fountain of Life’ opens thrift store, proceeds benefit the homeless in Thomas County
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training