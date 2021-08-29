One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street.
Police say the shooting occurred just after 2 A.M. Sunday.
According to TPD, two men were injured as a result of the shooting. One of the victims died at the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at (850) 891-4200 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
TPD says this is an active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
