Advertisement

FAMU’s COVID testing site moves to new location, testing numbers continue to surge

Florida A&M University’s COVID testing site which has been at Bragg-Memorial Stadium since the...
Florida A&M University’s COVID testing site which has been at Bragg-Memorial Stadium since the start of the pandemic, is now open in a new location.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 testing site, which has been at Bragg-Memorial Stadium since the start of the pandemic, is now open in a new location.

The move is in anticipation of the upcoming football season and it comes as testing numbers surge.

Officials at the site say they’re averaging as many as 3,400 tests a day, and they’re getting close to their peak, which was 4,000 tests a day back in January.

Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services at FAMU, says Monday’s are their busiest day and they can average as many as 3,700 tests.

She says the site could get busier as we approach Labor Day Weekend.

“I’m really glad we have testing available and it’s accessible, but I’m a little concerned because we still have a holiday to get through and we may see an upswing in cases in later fall and winter time. So, I’m concerned we’re definitely seeing the impact of the delta variant here,” said Tatum.

The new location of FAMU’s testing site is located at 2507 Wahnish Way. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be open on Labor Day.

Meanwhile, FAMU’s COVID vaccination site continues to see an uptick in people coming to get their shots.

As WCTV has previously reported, the site moved to a new location on Ardelia Court two weeks ago with a larger space and capacity to vaccinate hundreds.

Tatum says their vaccine site sees a little more than 100 people a day coming to get their shots.

She says the site can handle anywhere between 200 and 400 shots a day, so there is still room for more people.

WCTV spoke with Erik Washington, who received his second dose on Monday. He says he was uncertain at first about getting the COVID vaccine, but changed his mind to protect the people around him.

“At first I was hesitant cause I was listening to a lot of propaganda but once I did more research I realized that it was really safe. I don’t have any underlying conditions so I figured it’d be better for me to take it to keep other people around me safe,” said Washington.

FAMU officials say they’re still hoping to get more younger adults in to get their shot, especially as hospitals are filling up with mainly unvaccinated people.

The vaccine site is located at 659 Ardelia Court, they are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site carries the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021

Latest News

FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County...
Florida Department of Education withholds funds in Broward, Alachua counties over mask mandates
When it comes to COVID-19, TMH ER nurse Megan Dunaway isn’t asking you to pick a side. But she...
From The COVID Frontlines: TMH ER nurse tells WCTV about daily reality amidst new peaks in hospitalizations, deaths
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: August 30, 2021
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: August 30, 2021
TMH ER nurse tells WCTV about new daily COVID reality
Social justice groups ask federal judge to block anti-riot law