FAMU’s COVID testing site moves to new location, testing numbers continue to surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 testing site, which has been at Bragg-Memorial Stadium since the start of the pandemic, is now open in a new location.

The move is in anticipation of the upcoming football season and it comes as testing numbers surge.

Officials at the site say they’re averaging as many as 3,400 tests a day, and they’re getting close to their peak, which was 4,000 tests a day back in January.

Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services at FAMU, says Monday’s are their busiest day and they can average as many as 3,700 tests.

She says the site could get busier as we approach Labor Day Weekend.

“I’m really glad we have testing available and it’s accessible, but I’m a little concerned because we still have a holiday to get through and we may see an upswing in cases in later fall and winter time. So, I’m concerned we’re definitely seeing the impact of the delta variant here,” said Tatum.

The new location of FAMU’s testing site is located at 2507 Wahnish Way. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be open on Labor Day.

Meanwhile, FAMU’s COVID vaccination site continues to see an uptick in people coming to get their shots.

As WCTV has previously reported, the site moved to a new location on Ardelia Court two weeks ago with a larger space and capacity to vaccinate hundreds.

Tatum says their vaccine site sees a little more than 100 people a day coming to get their shots.

She says the site can handle anywhere between 200 and 400 shots a day, so there is still room for more people.

WCTV spoke with Erik Washington, who received his second dose on Monday. He says he was uncertain at first about getting the COVID vaccine, but changed his mind to protect the people around him.

“At first I was hesitant cause I was listening to a lot of propaganda but once I did more research I realized that it was really safe. I don’t have any underlying conditions so I figured it’d be better for me to take it to keep other people around me safe,” said Washington.

FAMU officials say they’re still hoping to get more younger adults in to get their shot, especially as hospitals are filling up with mainly unvaccinated people.

The vaccine site is located at 659 Ardelia Court, they are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site carries the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

