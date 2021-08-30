Advertisement

Florida Department of Education withholds funds in Broward, Alachua counties over mask mandates

FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County...
FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By CBSMiami
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional.

Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County.

The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule 64DER21-12.” The withholding of funds will continue monthly until each school board complies with state law and rule, according to the Department of Education.

“We’re going to fight to protect parent’s rights to make health care decisions for their children. They know what is best for their children. What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so. Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” said Commissioner of Education Corcoran.

Corcoran also said additional sanctions and enforcement action may be imposed on each school district which violates the law.

Last week, however, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that the ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

Cooper’s decision came after a three-day virtual hearing and as at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out. The governor’s office said Cooper’s decision was not based on the law and it will appeal.

