Advertisement

Kemp calls up more troops as hospitals brim with patients

Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 30, 2021
Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 30, 2021(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s governor is calling up as many as another 1,500 National Guard soldiers to help with COVID-19 response.

More than 5,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Georgia on Monday, nearly one-third of all people in hospitals. That’s just short of the record of 5,715 set on Jan. 13.

Kemp signed the executive order Monday increasing the ceiling on guard members from 1,000 to 2,500.

The Guard had deployed more than 100 personnel to 20 hospitals across the state to help them deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

That wave of medically trained personnel was sent to help staff at hospitals in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Brunswick, Albany and other cities across the state.

The Guard is coordinating with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health in the effort, Kemp has said.

More than 92% of intensive care beds were in use Monday, roughly equal with the number of ICU beds in use in late January. Hospitals in regions around Macon, Rome and Waycross were reporting they were using more than 100% of intensive care beds. Hospitals in the region around Athens reported having one spare ICU bed at one point Monday, while hospitals in the region around Albany reported having two spare ICU beds.

Nearly 50 hospitals statewide were turning away ambulances carrying either all patients or intensive care patients Monday, according to the Georgia Coordinating Center.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021

Latest News

Taylor County Schools closing Thursday, Friday due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19
Valdosta City Schools reports 90 student cases, over 400 students quarantining due to COVID-19
FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines
FAMU moving COVID-19 testing site from Bragg Stadium as football season nears
Taylor County hospital grapples with COVID surge
‘Unlike anything we’ve ever seen’: Hospital workers in Taylor County overwhelmed by 30% positivity rate