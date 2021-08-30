Advertisement

Last U.S. troops depart Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - America’s longest war has ended after 20 years as the last US troops departed Afghanistan early Tuesday, concluding a final, frantic airlift.

In its final hours, the military flew more desperate evacuees out of the Afghan capital. The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate is claiming responsibility for targeting the Kabul airport with rockets during the evacuations, but the U.S. military reports no American casualties.

This is a developing story.

