Local lawyer breaks down lawsuit against Governor DeSantis’ state mandate on school mask ban

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday, Circuit judge john cooper ruled school districts may impost mask mandates, stating that Governor Desantis overstepped his authority with his executive order to ban mask.

That case expected to be move to appellate courts.

“It was a big victory for the parents in the case but there’s a lot that has to happen now,” exclaimed Lawyer Charles Dodson.

Former Circuit Judge Charles Dodson is a part of the team of attorneys facing Governor Desantis in his mask mandate lawsuit and explains what Friday’s ruling means.

“In essence, the Governor and the Education Commissioner had not followed the parents bill of rights and in doing so that made the governor’s order an a nullity and can not be enforced by the department of education,” explained Dodson.

In response, Governor Desantis says he plans to appeal and that he will continue to defend the law and parents rights in Florida but no official moves can be made until judge cooper’s decision is finalized.

“Judge Cooper plans to get a final order out on Tuesday,” said Dodson. “He made it clear in his verbal ruling on Friday that his word actually won’t be in affect until he signs the written order.”

Dodson, who served as a judge on last years state case to re-open schools brick and mortar, believes the case will continue to go in his team’s favor.

“Well we are very hopeful that that the Appellate Court is going to put this on an expedited basis and go and concur with Judge Cooper’s very well reasoned ruling,” shared Dodson.

Dodson tells Brandon that once Governor DeSantis officially appeals, the ruling will be stayed, and the governor’s mandate will essentially still be in place unless Judge Cooper rules to reverse the stay.

