Officer tased, shoots suspect following Clinch County pursuit; GBI investigating

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thelma Hwy in Homerville, Georgia Sunday morning.

Officials say Homerville Police and Clinch County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Thelma Hwy following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person around 10:06 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say a traffic stop was conducted on a car on Frank Sessoms Hwy. that featured two people inside of the vehicle.

According to the GBI, the car drove away after contact was made by officers and, in the flee attempt, the car hit a Clinch County deputy’s vehicle.

Officials say they attempted to place driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Tracy Alan Guess, in custody, but Guess was able to get a hold of a taser and tased another officer before being shot by a Homerville Police officer.

GBI says Guess was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, 42-year-old Samuel Reginald Thornton, remains at large.

The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation and, upon completion, will turn it over to the Alapacha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information on the location of Samuel Reginald Thornton or video of the incident is asked to contact the Homerville Police Department (912) 487-5306, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316, or the GBI Douglas Office (912) 389-4103). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

