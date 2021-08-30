Advertisement

Officer tased, shoots suspect following Clinch County pursuit; GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thelma Hwy in Homerville, Georgia Sunday morning.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thelma Hwy in Homerville, Georgia Sunday morning.

Officials say Homerville Police and Clinch County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Thelma Hwy following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person around 10:06 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say a traffic stop was conducted on a car on Frank Sessoms Hwy. that featured two people inside of the vehicle.

According to the GBI, the car drove away after contact was made by officers and, in the flee attempt, the car hit a Clinch County deputy’s vehicle.

Officials say they attempted to place driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Tracy Alan Guess, in custody, but Guess was able to get a hold of a taser and tased another officer before being shot by a Homerville Police officer.

GBI says Guess was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, 42-year-old Samuel Reginald Thornton, remains at large.

The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation and, upon completion, will turn it over to the Alapacha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information on the location of Samuel Reginald Thornton or video of the incident is asked to contact the Homerville Police Department (912) 487-5306, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316, or the GBI Douglas Office (912) 389-4103). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021

Latest News

Taylor County Schools closing Thursday, Friday due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19
Valdosta City Schools reports 90 student cases, over 400 students quarantining due to COVID-19
He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
Tenn. man arrested for Fla. theft in Valdosta
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft