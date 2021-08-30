Taylor County Schools closing Thursday, Friday due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Schools will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, September 2 and 3, due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

“While we are not having huge increases in Covid among our faculty, our staff, like you, have felt the strain of determining who will stay home with their quarantined student,” said Taylor County Superintendent Dr. Danny Glover. “Our Taylor County Schools family has risen to the occasion to cover daily openings and vacancies...However, this heightened operating status has taken a toll on our school sites.”

Glover says closing schools this week will allow the district to “reset and proactively devise plans for continued learning for our students this year, whether in schools or at home on quarantine.”

The full announcement from Glover can be read below.

Taylor County Schools Family and Community, Covid has impacted our community in unexpected ways. While we at Taylor... Posted by Taylor County High School on Monday, August 30, 2021

