Advertisement

Tenn. man arrested for Fla. theft in Valdosta

He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after noon on Friday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to East Hill Avenue area after a 911 call from a complainant in Jacksonville, Fla. saying that her stolen credit card had just been used at Family Dollar store on Central Avenue.

The caller said the suspect may also have been in her Ford Fiesta, which had also been reported stolen.

Responding officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling on Central Avenue, and stopped it in the 300 block of North St. Augustine Road, according to police.

Police said a man, later identified as Thomas Lee, 32, of Tennessee, initially stopped, but when officers approached the vehicle, he drove off.

While attempting to drive away, Lee’s vehicle hit another vehicle and could no longer move. At that point, Lee ran off, but was apprehended without incident, according to police.

Lee was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Lee was given citations for fleeing the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license, and reckless driving.

“We are proud of these officers for getting this offender off of the streets of Valdosta and getting the victim back her belongings,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred...
Officer tased, shoots suspect following Clinch County pursuit; GBI investigating
Taylor County Schools closing Thursday, Friday due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19
Valdosta City Schools reports 90 student cases, over 400 students quarantining due to COVID-19
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft