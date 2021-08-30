Tenn. man arrested for Fla. theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after noon on Friday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to East Hill Avenue area after a 911 call from a complainant in Jacksonville, Fla. saying that her stolen credit card had just been used at Family Dollar store on Central Avenue.

The caller said the suspect may also have been in her Ford Fiesta, which had also been reported stolen.

Responding officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling on Central Avenue, and stopped it in the 300 block of North St. Augustine Road, according to police.

Police said a man, later identified as Thomas Lee, 32, of Tennessee, initially stopped, but when officers approached the vehicle, he drove off.

While attempting to drive away, Lee’s vehicle hit another vehicle and could no longer move. At that point, Lee ran off, but was apprehended without incident, according to police.

Lee was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Lee was given citations for fleeing the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license, and reckless driving.

“We are proud of these officers for getting this offender off of the streets of Valdosta and getting the victim back her belongings,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

