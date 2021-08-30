Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area.

As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for those who wish to donate safely:

Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.

Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.

Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.

Donating money is the quickest way to help.

Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

