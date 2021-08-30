Advertisement

Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area.

As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for those who wish to donate safely:

  • Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.
  • Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
  • Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.
  • Donating money is the quickest way to help.
  • Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021

Latest News

A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout from Afghanistan
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US flies more evacuees out as Afghanistan withdrawal deadline nears
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort
Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 30, 2021
Kemp calls up more troops as hospitals brim with patients