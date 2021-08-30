Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools reports 90 student cases, over 400 students quarantining due to COVID-19

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools says as of last Friday, 90 students currently are out with a positive COVID-19 case and over 400 are currently quarantining due to possible exposure to coronavirus.

VCS says 1.09% of students have a current positive case while 5.16% of students in the district are quarantining.

The district says eight employees (0.70%) currently have COVID-19 and 23 (2.02%) are quarantining.

VCS’ full data can be seen below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks
Florida Correctional Officer Trainee dies on duty during firearms training
Leon County Booking Report: August 28, 2021
The afternoon and evening rain chances stick around, but higher odds will come as soon as...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 29

Latest News

FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines
FAMU moving COVID-19 testing site from Bragg Stadium as football season nears
Taylor County hospital grapples with COVID surge
‘Unlike anything we’ve ever seen’: Hospital workers in Taylor County overwhelmed by 30% positivity rate
Cairo Football
Cairo, Brooks County game canceled due to COVID-19
‘The largest surge our community has faced’: Major hospitals across the Big Bend and South Georgia battling COVID surge