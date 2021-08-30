Valdosta City Schools reports 90 student cases, over 400 students quarantining due to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools says as of last Friday, 90 students currently are out with a positive COVID-19 case and over 400 are currently quarantining due to possible exposure to coronavirus.
VCS says 1.09% of students have a current positive case while 5.16% of students in the district are quarantining.
The district says eight employees (0.70%) currently have COVID-19 and 23 (2.02%) are quarantining.
VCS’ full data can be seen below or by clicking here.
