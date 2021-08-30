Valdosta woman arrested for car theft

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday afternoon, a Valdosta Police Department patrol officer responded to the 400 block of Northside Drive, after a resident told E911 that his vehicle was stolen.

The owner left the vehicle running while he went to an apartment, and said he saw a woman take his vehicle. The officer located the vehicle driving on Bemiss Road. A traffic stop was made and the woman, later identified as Jamie Coxfield, was detained.

After the investigation was complete, Coxfield was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle.

“This officer did a great job, not only locating and arresting the offender, but also recovering the vehicle and returning it to it to the rightful owner. We would ask everyone to never leave an unoccupied vehicle unlocked and running,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

