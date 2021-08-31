AG Commissioner Fried launches $10 million carbon sequestration grant program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Tuesday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried announced the launch of a new program to address climate changes across the state.

Fried said during the news conference that Florida is one of the most vulnerable states for climate change and produces a third of the nation’s carbon dioxide omissions.

The new $10 million ‘Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Lands’ grant program will cover most of costs associated with tree planting across the state over the next five years.

Fried says carbon sequestration is a proven method to remove climate acceleration and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

“Through this program we hope to sequester up to 69,000 tons of carbon dioxide over a 5 year span, equivalent to taking 3,000 cars off of our roads every single year,” said Fried.

The grant period opens Friday, September 3rd.

Eligible applicants include local governments, non-profit organizations, and non-industrial landowners.

The deadline to apply is October 8th at 5 P.M. EST.

The application is available here.

