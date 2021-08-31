Advertisement

Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property or person.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driver hit one of its deputies as the agency investigated a shooting on West Tennessee Street.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, LCSO deputies and Tallahassee Police Department officers shut down traffic at the 2600 block of West Tennessee St. to process the shooting scene, the press release says.

Three vehicles drove off the street to try to get around the road closure, and deputies stopped the vehicles to speak with the drivers, LCSO says. One of the drivers, 29-year-old Darussia Jones Barrow, put her vehicle in reverse and hit a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones Barrow continued backing up, causing the deputy to get pinned between her vehicle and another, LCSO says.

“The deputy was able to get free, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the press release says.

LCSO says the deputy was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash, and they suspected Jones Barrow was under the influence. LCSO says the trooper then conducted a DUI investigation and found she was impaired.

Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property or person. She was taken to the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
When it comes to COVID-19, TMH ER nurse Megan Dunaway isn’t asking you to pick a side. But she...
From The COVID Frontlines: TMH ER nurse tells WCTV about daily reality amidst new peaks in hospitalizations, deaths
FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County...
Florida Department of Education withholds funds in Broward, Alachua counties over mask mandates
A nurse and a school resource officer are shown working together to save the life of a student...
VIDEO: Nurse, school resource officer save high school student’s life

Latest News

Valdosta high School warming up for a home game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Valdosta High School football game against Bainbridge canceled due to COVID-19
Those fleeing Ida's wrath in Tallahassee see photos like this on social media, stoking fears...
Ida evacuees arrive in Tallahassee area hoping the homes they left behind still stand
What’s Brewing? August 31, 2021
Severe Weather Threat from the Storm Prediction Center valid for Aug. 31, 2021.
Low risk of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes Tuesday