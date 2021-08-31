Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driver hit one of its deputies as the agency investigated a shooting on West Tennessee Street.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, LCSO deputies and Tallahassee Police Department officers shut down traffic at the 2600 block of West Tennessee St. to process the shooting scene, the press release says.

Three vehicles drove off the street to try to get around the road closure, and deputies stopped the vehicles to speak with the drivers, LCSO says. One of the drivers, 29-year-old Darussia Jones Barrow, put her vehicle in reverse and hit a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones Barrow continued backing up, causing the deputy to get pinned between her vehicle and another, LCSO says.

“The deputy was able to get free, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the press release says.

LCSO says the deputy was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash, and they suspected Jones Barrow was under the influence. LCSO says the trooper then conducted a DUI investigation and found she was impaired.

Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property or person. She was taken to the Leon County Jail.

