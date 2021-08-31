Ida evacuees arrive in Tallahassee area hoping the homes they left behind still stand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At hotels across the Big Bend, large trucks are parked outside as crews make their way west, beginning the long recovery ahead after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the Gulf Coast.

But another group is also sleeping in Tallahassee hotels right now. They’re evacuees who left home praying they’d return to their worlds still standing.

At the Baymont Hotel off I-10 in Midway, staff told WCTV the majority of guests had connections to the storm.

17-year-old Ashanti Payne is staying at the hotel with extended family.

“I didn’t really get to pick up everything that I left because of how last minute a decision it was,” she said.

She’s from Houma, La., a small town south of New Orleans and right in the path of Ida’s fiercest winds.

“The entire time I’ve been here, I’ve been on Facebook or Snapchat...their stories show how messed up everything has gotten,” she said.

Payne reads those major damage reports unsure if her home is still standing.

“I have no idea what my house even looks like, or if I have a house to go home to,” she said.

Not everyone they know evacuated to safety. Payne’s uncle rode out the storm on a lift boat in Grand Isle. She says the family went nearly 24 hours without knowing if he was okay.

Finally, they received confirmation he was fine Monday afternoon.

Other’s at the hotel recalled nightmarish travel on I-10 fleeing the storm. Lee Sensibaugh said the trip East took close to 15 hours.

“That was the worst snarl of traffic I’ve ever been caught in my whole life,” he said.

He is a tour guide in New Orleans, sad to flee a city he loves.

“We’re still trying to reach out to a lot of folks, a lot of folks we can’t get a hold of,” he said, describing the process as a “slow-burn panic attack.”

For those stuck in limbo, what happens next remains a guessing game.

“We’re hoping for the best, but fearing the worst,” he said.

