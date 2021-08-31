Low risk of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Depression Ida continued to move through the South, it could bring a low-end threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center placed a level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather for southwestern Georgia and the northwestern Big Bend for Tuesday while leaving most of the viewing area under a level 1 out of 5 threat (marginal). The tornado threat will be the highest in locations such as Bainbridge, Cairo, Donalsonville and Quincy.

Tropical Depression Ida, which made landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana Sunday, is forecast to move northeasterly through the Deep South Tuesday and become more extratropical as it spends more time over land. Low-level wind fields are forecast to be just favorable for the development of individual supercells that could produce an isolated tornado. The strength of the low-level wind field, overall with Ida, is forecast to decrease through the day based on Tuesday morning’s guidance model runs. But daytime heating will be another ingredient that will produce higher convective energy, which would bring the potential for stronger storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Be sure to download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to be alerted if any severe weather warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.