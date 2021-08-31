Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was charged in connection to an assault incident that left an infant in serious condition in a Florida hospital, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Alexander Mills Culbreth, 23, was charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated battery in connection to the incident, which happened Monday, according to police.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Valdosta police officers responded to a call at South Georgia Medical Center about a child under a year old being brought to the ER for serious internal injuries.

Police said Culbreth was watching the child at a home in the 400 block of Canna Drive.

VPD officials said when the mother got home from work, she realized something was wrong and took the child to the hospital.

“Once at the hospital, tests showed that the child had fractures to the skull and internal injuries, that were consistent with an assault,” Valdosta police said in a release.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Florida and is in serious condition.

“This is a tragic incident and it is hard to believe that someone could hurt such a small, innocent child. Our thoughts go out to this little girl as we continue to pray for her recovery,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Culbreth is in the Lowndes County Jail and police said more charges are expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.