Salvation Army assists in Louisiana recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recovery efforts are underway in Tallahassee, as Louisiana evacuees settle in town.

Organizations like The Salvation Army are offering food and have helped with housing for people fleeing hurricane Ida. On Monday, an evacuee named Lisa Louque and her family found themselves at the Salvation Army headquarters.

Louque said when she learned Ida was going to be a category 4 storm, she decided not to take the chance staying in LA. Since arriving in Florida however, she’s run out of money, food and was in need of a place to stay.

“It’s made us cry a lot. It’s scary. Everybody’s houses are torn up, everything’s flooded. Like I said, you can’t even get off the interstate there or anywhere,” said Louque since learning of the impact the storm had on her community.

The Salvation Army was able to give the family bags of food, water and assist them with finding shelter.

Emergency disaster services Coordinator, Julie Smith said incident action planning crews (IAP) are on standby in Tallahassee. The crews, made up of six to eight people, are prepared to travel to Louisiana when it’s safe with hot meals while other recovery efforts take place.

“When there’s even just flooding, and everything afterwards, grocery stores close down and can’t open. You’ve got a lot of power outages. People eat up their Vienna sausages in their little hurricane kit if they even have one. So having those hot meals especially nutritious type meals is a really, really big deal,” said Smith

Officials shared when they get the call IAP crews will deploy for 14 days at a time, distributing up to 1500 meals a day. As important as clothing will be to families in the state suffering from losses, Smith said it is more important right now to offer cash donations. With cash, each person’s specific needs can be met whether the money goes to food, clothing or supplies to rebuild.

Red Cross is also accepting monetary donations and volunteers to help assist with recovery efforts.

