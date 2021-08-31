Staffing shortages causes Taylor County Schools to close Thursday and Friday

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Schools announced on Monday that it will be closing all schools in the district Thursday and Friday of this week, citing staff shortages due to COVID-19.

While only three percent of staff are off work because they tested positive, many more are staying home to watch their kids who have been quarantined after being exposed in the classroom.

Faculty shortages are a problem across Taylor County. 20% of staff members at Taylor County Primary School were out on Monday.

Superintendent Danny Glover says everyone in the district has stepped up to fill the shortages.

“I kept hearing from all the principals, especially the Primary School, that the staff was exhausted because we’re pulling so many they’re having to do two or three jobs in a day,” Glover said.

Staff at schools across the county are overwhelmed. With seven percent of the student body quarantined, many parents who work in the school district have to take off work to watch their kids.

“It’s scary. In general, I mean, having kids in general is just scary because, you know, you want to do what’s best for them but we just try to take it day by day,” said Ashley Valentine, school district finance director.

Valentine says her second-grade son was required to quarantine last week after being in close contact with a classmate who has COVID. She and her husband took turns staying home to watch him.

“Of course, you know, it’s finding a place for him to go so you can continue to come to work and I know a lot of parents, you know, I’m thankful that I have someone that could watch it for me. But some parents aren’t as fortunate,” she said.

With dozens of school staff unable to come to work, the district has called on every substitute teacher, every aide, anyone they can find to help out.

“There’s a really large sub shortage as well,” said Kelli Brannen, Taylor County Primary School Principal. “A lot of people are scared to come in in schools.”

That’s why the district ultimately decided to close schools on Thursday and Friday to resent and make a plan for how to move forward.

Superintendent Glover says staff will also use that time to sanitize school buses, cafeterias and classrooms.

Students who are quarantined are being sent home with packets and can access their assignments through Canvas. But, not all students have computers or internet at home.

Several school districts in South Georgia have stopped in-person classes due to COVID, but the state of Florida requires all public schools to operate in-person, so moving online is not an option.

Class will resume in Taylor County on Tuesday, September 7 after Memorial Day.

