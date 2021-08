TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says they have reached an all-time high with patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

TMH confirmed to WCTV Tuesday afternoon that 141 patients are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

As of July 27, TMH had 41 hospitalized patients with COVID.

