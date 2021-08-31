Advertisement

UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide

In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder of George ‘Jody’ Kilgore.(Kilgore family)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven years after the brutal broad daylight stabbing of a Crawfordville man, his family is still searching for answers.

In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder of George ‘Jody’ Kilgore. It remains the only unsolved homicide case in Wakulla County.

Kilgore was found dead on his driveway on Oct. 6, 2014. He was an avid fisherman and small business owner who was a beloved son, brother, husband and father.

A $10,000 reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS(8477).

Join us at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, as his widow speaks out for the first time. Former and current investigators shared key details on the case, including new evidence that could help nab a suspect.

Also, check out previous installments of WCTV’s ‘Unsolved Florida’:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE
Multi-vehicle crash on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee.
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
When it comes to COVID-19, TMH ER nurse Megan Dunaway isn’t asking you to pick a side. But she...
From The COVID Frontlines: TMH ER nurse tells WCTV about daily reality amidst new peaks in hospitalizations, deaths
FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County...
Florida Department of Education withholds funds in Broward, Alachua counties over mask mandates
FWC searching for missing boater
FWC, WCSO searching for missing boater off St. Marks

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at the 2021 ACC Kickoff.
WATCH: Mike Norvell holds weekly press conference ahead of season opener against Notre Dame
Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, announced the launch of a new program to address...
AG Commissioner Fried launches $10 million carbon sequestration grant program
Valdosta high School warming up for a home game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Valdosta High School football game against Bainbridge canceled due to COVID-19