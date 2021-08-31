UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven years after the brutal broad daylight stabbing of a Crawfordville man, his family is still searching for answers.

In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder of George ‘Jody’ Kilgore. It remains the only unsolved homicide case in Wakulla County.

Kilgore was found dead on his driveway on Oct. 6, 2014. He was an avid fisherman and small business owner who was a beloved son, brother, husband and father.

A $10,000 reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS(8477).

Join us at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, as his widow speaks out for the first time. Former and current investigators shared key details on the case, including new evidence that could help nab a suspect.

Also, check out previous installments of WCTV’s ‘Unsolved Florida’:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.