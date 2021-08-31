Advertisement

Valdosta High School football game against Bainbridge canceled due to COVID-19

Valdosta high School warming up for a home game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Valdosta high School warming up for a home game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta High School’s football game against Bainbridge High School scheduled for Friday, September 3, has been canceled due to coronavirus, Valdosta City Schools announced in a press release.

Valdosta’s junior varsity squad was also scheduled to play this week; however, that game has been canceled as well. The JV Wildcats were going to play Tift County on Thursday, September 2.

VCS says at this time, there are no plans to reschedule the games.

“If that information changes, we will share it with the public via media release, as well as postings on our web and social media sites,” VCS says.

