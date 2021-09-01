Amazon discusses job opportunities available at new Mahan Drive facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With construction moving forward at the Mahan Drive and I-10 interchange on a 630,000 square foot Amazon fulfillment center, the company is preparing to hire 1,000 local residents.

Leon County Commissioners approved the development in July; bulldozers are already moving, and trees are coming down on the property.

The development was codenamed “Project Mango” before Amazon announced it would be coming to the spot.

The Vice President of Workforce Development at the company, Ardine Williams, says fulfillment centers are the backbone of the operations system, with a wide variety of jobs available.

“What we call pick, pack, and then stow, and there are also the area managers, the supervisors who are responsible for running those teams. Those are great jobs for transitioning military for example. We have safety associates, we have folks that work on the maintenance and care of all of the equipment in the facility,” said Williams.

Williams says the company has benefits and a Career Choice Program, allowing employees to move up within the company structure.

All employees will make at least $15 an hour.

“There’s opportunity for associates who begin on the floor to move up and work as process assistants, so they’re the ones who are helping to facilitate work on the floor. There’s opportunity for safety specialists; we have opportunities for people to transition into learning coordinator and HR roles,” said Williams.

The development has not come without controversy; some nearby residents say the east side of town is not the right place for a large scale project.

The construction is set to be complete in late 2022.

Williams also says, if you are looking for work, September 15th is Amazon’s Career Day, where you can learn more about opportunities within the company.

She says the company has 40,000 jobs open across 220 sites, with more than 100 corporate jobs, primarily in technology, available in Florida.

You can learn more about Amazon’s Career Day here.

