Advertisement

Amazon discusses job opportunities available at new Mahan Drive facility

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With construction moving forward at the Mahan Drive and I-10 interchange on a 630,000 square foot Amazon fulfillment center, the company is preparing to hire 1,000 local residents.

Leon County Commissioners approved the development in July; bulldozers are already moving, and trees are coming down on the property.

The development was codenamed “Project Mango” before Amazon announced it would be coming to the spot.

The Vice President of Workforce Development at the company, Ardine Williams, says fulfillment centers are the backbone of the operations system, with a wide variety of jobs available.

“What we call pick, pack, and then stow, and there are also the area managers, the supervisors who are responsible for running those teams. Those are great jobs for transitioning military for example. We have safety associates, we have folks that work on the maintenance and care of all of the equipment in the facility,” said Williams.

Williams says the company has benefits and a Career Choice Program, allowing employees to move up within the company structure.

All employees will make at least $15 an hour.

“There’s opportunity for associates who begin on the floor to move up and work as process assistants, so they’re the ones who are helping to facilitate work on the floor. There’s opportunity for safety specialists; we have opportunities for people to transition into learning coordinator and HR roles,” said Williams.

The development has not come without controversy; some nearby residents say the east side of town is not the right place for a large scale project.

The construction is set to be complete in late 2022.

Williams also says, if you are looking for work, September 15th is Amazon’s Career Day, where you can learn more about opportunities within the company.

She says the company has 40,000 jobs open across 220 sites, with more than 100 corporate jobs, primarily in technology, available in Florida.

You can learn more about Amazon’s Career Day here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Joseph Young
Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID

Latest News

The Science Behind Wearing a Mask
The Science Behind Wearing a Mask
FAMU COVID-19 testing site returns to Bragg Memorial Stadium temporarily as crews work to fix new site
SAIL High School hosting mobile vaccine clinic, offering $25 gift cards as incentive
Suwannee High School Bulldogs football
Suwannee Bulldogs shuffle schedule after Santa Fe matchup put off due to COVID-19