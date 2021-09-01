Advertisement

Disability advocates criticize park’s closure

Rish Park is located on Cape San Blas, on the Panhandle coast. The beachfront park is the...
Rish Park is located on Cape San Blas, on the Panhandle coast. The beachfront park is the state’s only fully handicap accessible facility for outdoor recreation.(Capitol News Service)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - For many, Labor Day is summer’s last hurrah, filled with time at the beach and barbecues, but many in the state’s physically disabled community are going to be left out because the state has been slow to reopen the one park that is dedicated to those with physical disabilities.

Rish Park is located on Cape San Blas, on the Panhandle coast.

The beachfront park is the state’s only fully handicap accessible facility for outdoor recreation.

The park has been closed since 2018′s Hurricane Michael.

Disability advocates assert the state has been dragging its feet.

“This Labor Day weekend, this beautiful sunshine right now. I’d like to be at the beach. Fellow Floridians with disabilities would like to be at the beach. But Rish Park is closed,” said advocate Dr. J.R. Harding.

Drone video taken in August 2019, 10 months after Michael hit, shows damage to the beach walkway, but little else.

“It’s essentially like the Department of Transportation not knowing how to build a road,” said environmental engineer Dr. Max Lee.

Dr. Lee said the park should have been open long before now.

“The park itself was able to be open about two and a half years ago. I’d say eighty, seventy-five percent of it,” said Lee.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities points out that it couldn’t risk someone getting hurt by opening the park before it’s fully ready.

But the advocates argue the disabled often have shorter life spans and three years is a long time.

“So, think of your family and what would you do if three years of it was removed,” said Dr. Harding.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities did point out there are other facilities, such as a new ADA compliant glass bottom boat at Silver Springs, but Harding and Lee argued no facility matches the amenities at Rish Park.

Rish Park is the only park operated by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

The advocates argue the park would be better managed by the state park system than APD.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Joseph Young
Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID

Latest News

SAIL High School hosting mobile vaccine clinic, offering $25 gift cards as incentive
Season opener Aug. 27 vs. Dixie County
Suwannee Bulldogs shuffle schedule after Santa Fe matchup put off due to COVID-19
Terence Grice
Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street
Commissioner of Agriculture and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried held a moment of silence...
Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID