FAMU COVID-19 testing site returning Bragg Memorial Stadium temporarily

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says its COVID-19 testing site is being returned to Bragg Memorial Stadium, beginning Wednesday, until further notice.

FAMU’s new testing site, located at 2507 Wahnish Way, was affected by heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The university says the repairs will take about two weeks.

The site will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The site will be closed on Sunday.

