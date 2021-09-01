Advertisement

FAMU unveils 2021/22 men’s basketball schedule

Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)(Sarah Stier | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M men’s basketball team has released it’s schedule for the 2021/22 season.

FAMU’s season will open on November 10 at Kansas State and will have their first home game of the season against Lemoyne-Owen (Memphis, Tenn.) on Nov. 15 before hitting the road for three straight games against Miami (Nov. 21), UTEP (Nov. 24) and UC Riverside (Nov. 26).

Back-to-back home games against Fort Valley State (December 1) and Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 7) set the table for a season long seven-game road trip to close out the calendar year: at Akron (Dec. 12), Cincinnati (Dec. 14), Santa Clara (Dec. 17), UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 19), Arizona State (Dec. 19), Illinois (29) and, the first ever SWAC conference game for the Fangs, at Bethune-Cookman (January 3).

The Rattlers will return home for matchups against Southern (Jan. 3) and Grambling State (Jan. 10) and, after that point, they alternate two games home and away for the rest of the season.

At home, the Fangs will face Alcorn State (Jan. 22), Jackson State (Jan. 24), Texas Southern (February 5), Prairie View A&M (Feb. 7), Alabama State (Feb. 19), Alabama A&M (Feb. 21) and the regular-season finale against Bethune (March 5) in conference play.

FAMU’s SWAC road schedule has them going to: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Jan. 15), Mississippi Valley State (Jan. 17), Alabama State (Jan. 29), Alabama A&M (Jan. 31), Jackson State (Feb. 12), Alcorn State (Feb. 19), Grambling State (Feb. 26) and Southern (Feb. 28).

The 2022 SWAC basketball tournament will be held from March 8-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Rattlers went 8-12 last year and 7-5 in conference play, their final as a member of the Mideastern Athletic Conference.

