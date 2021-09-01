FHP responds to crash at Thomasville Road I-10 exit
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon at the Thomasville Road I-10 exit. According to FHP’s online traffic map, troopers responded to the area around 1:26 p.m. and put a roadblock up.
The crash was located near Raymond Diehl Road. FHP’s map does not indicate any injuries at this time; however, ambulances could be seen responding to the scene through the City of Tallahassee’s traffic camera.
This is a developing story.
