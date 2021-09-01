Former Gainesville daycare operator sentenced to 40 years in prison for production of child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) A Gainesville man will spend the next 40 years in prison for producing child porn and sexually battering children.

70-year-old John Tennant was sentenced by Judge Allen Winsor after being convicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the northern district of Florida in June.

Tennant was first arrested in October 2020 and was found with 5,000 images of child porn in his possession.

He, along with his wife, had owned and operated Tennant Family Home Daycare from 1985 to 2016.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.