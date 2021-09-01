Advertisement

Former Gainesville daycare operator sentenced to 40 years in prison for production of child pornography

Former Gainesville daycare operator sentenced to 40 years in prison for production of child pornography
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) A Gainesville man will spend the next 40 years in prison for producing child porn and sexually battering children.

70-year-old John Tennant was sentenced by Judge Allen Winsor after being convicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the northern district of Florida in June.

Tennant was first arrested in October 2020 and was found with 5,000 images of child porn in his possession.

He, along with his wife, had owned and operated Tennant Family Home Daycare from 1985 to 2016.

