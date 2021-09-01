Advertisement

Georgia sets new high for COVID-19 cases as kids hit hard

Georgia coronavirus
Georgia coronavirus(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - More Georgians are being diagnosed with COVID-19 than ever before.

The state passed its previous January high for positive tests Tuesday based on a rolling seven-day average.

Georgia Department of Public Health figures show the average of 9,641 per day tops the previous Jan. 11 high of 9,635 per day.

Infections continue to rise as more schools send children home to learn remotely.

The 21,000-student Bibb County district is now the largest district announcing a lengthy pause of in-person instruction.

It says students will not return to buildings after Labor Day and will remain remote until Sept. 20. Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey says cases among children have skyrocketed since schools opened in early August.

