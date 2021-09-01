Advertisement

Georgians will be among first in U.S. to get digital driver’s licenses

Apple Wallet ID
Apple Wallet ID(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is among a handful of states where Apple will roll out the ability for residents to securely add their driver’s license to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah to follow.

The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

MORE | Crews break ground on new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Spencer R. Moore, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services, said: “Georgia is a national leader when it comes to the safety and security of its driver and identity credentialing process. ... We are honored to work with Apple as an initial adopter for such a revolutionary customer experience.”

Participating states and the TSA will share more information at a later date about when support for mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs in Wallet will be available in each state, and which TSA airport security checkpoints and select lanes it will be available at first.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Joseph Young
Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID

Latest News

Tallahassee company makes debut on QVC
Magic City Books in Tulsa, Oklahoma is empty, but there's still demand for the books on its...
Independent bookshops try to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
(PxHere)
More focus sought on helping Florida small businesses
Wedding industry hurting as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Carla McClellan owns Tallahassee Lassie Pet Care. She's worried about what it could mean for...
Small Tallahassee businesses already feeling effects of coronavirus