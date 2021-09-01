Advertisement

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Leon County Booking Report: August 31, 2021
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme

Latest News

A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
FILE PHOTO: Westcott Fountain on Florida State University's campus. (FSU)
FSU wants judge to toss lawsuit over shutdown
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour